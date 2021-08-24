LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders waived wide receiver Marcell Ateman, who caught the game-winning touchdown against the Rams, and defensive tackle Darius Stills.
The Silver and Black also placed linebacker Darron Lee on the injured/reserve list.
The team is now at the mandatory 80-man roster limit. Mike Mayock, Jon Gruden and his staff will have to cut down their roster to the 53-man team by Tuesday, August 31st.
