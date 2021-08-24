Raiders Rams Football

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) lines up during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )

 Jae C. Hong

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders waived wide receiver Marcell Ateman, who caught the game-winning touchdown against the Rams, and defensive tackle Darius Stills.

The Silver and Black also placed linebacker Darron Lee on the injured/reserve list.

The team is now at the mandatory 80-man roster limit. Mike Mayock, Jon Gruden and his staff will have to cut down their roster to the 53-man team by Tuesday, August 31st.

