LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders have trimmed their roster from 80 to 53 on Tuesday.
According to reports John Brown, who signed a one-year deal worth $3.75 million back in March, asked for his release and the team granted it. Some of the other notable cuts on offense include nine-year veteran tight end Derek Carrier, who seems to have been beaten out by Nick Bowers for that third tight end spot behind Darren Waller and Foster Moreau.
2021 seventh-round draft pick Jimmy Morrissey was also cut on Tuesday, he along with rookie wide receiver Dillon Stoner are likely practice squad candidates should they clear waivers.
On defense, the biggest name to be cut was safety Karl Joseph, a former Raiders first round pick in 2016, he spent his first four seasons with the silver and black before spending last year in Cleveland. Joseph looks to have been beaten out by third year safety Roderic Teamer, who has familiarity with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley during his time in Los Angeles.
Former 2019 4th-round cornerback Isaiah Johnson was also waived on Tuesday.
Former Rebel Javin White has made the initial 53-man team, but he along with fellow Raiders linebacker Nic Morrow will likely end up on injured reserve in the coming days.
Desert Pines High School graduate Jeremiah Poutasi was also cut.
Here is the full list of cuts:
Waived: RB BJ Emmons, RB Trey Ragas, RB Garrett Groshek, WR Keelan Doss, WR Dillon Stoner, WR DJ Turner, TE Matt Bushman, T Devery Hamilton, G Lester Cotton Sr., G/T Jaryd Jones-Smith, C Jimmy Morrissey, OL Jeremiah Poutasi, DT Niles Scott, DT Kendal Vickers, DT Matt Dickerson, DE Gerri Green, LB Max Richardson, CB Isaiah Johnson, S Dallin Leavitt.
Waived/Injured: TE Alex Ellis, LB Asmar Bilal.
Released: WR John Brown, TE Derek Carrier, G/T Patrick Omameh, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, S Karl Joseph.
Reserve/Suspended: CB Nevin Lawson
