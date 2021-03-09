LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders continue to clear cap space ahead of the new league year.
On Tuesday, just hours after reports of the team trading right tackle Trent Brown, the Raiders officially released starting guard Richie Incognito and starting safety Lamarcus Joyner.
After his first season with the Raiders in 2019, Incognito signed a two-year deal, moving with the Raiders to Las Vegas. The 37-year old played just two games in 2020 due to injuries. His cap hit for 2021 was $5.475 million.
Joyner was midway through a four-year, $42 million contract he signed in 2019. He started 6 games in 2020, the fewest since 2015. His cap hit for 2021 was $11.2 million.
