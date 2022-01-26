LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The interviews are becoming more frequent at the Raiders headquarters in Henderson.
Raiders owner Mark Davis and his inner circle have been meeting with candidates for the general manager and head coaching positions.
On Wednesday, Davis reportedly interviewed Indianapolis Colts Assistant General Manager Ed Dodds for the GM position. The NFL Network is reporting that the Raiders met Tuesday with Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Scouting Coordinator Brandon Hunt and also interviewed former Tennessee Titans GM and current Atlanta Falcons National Scout Ruston Webster.
The Raiders have already interviewed Patriots Director of Player Personnel Dave Ziegler, Bengals scout Trey Brown, Bears Assistant Director of Player Personnel Champ Kelly, and an internal candidate, Raiders Director of Pro Personnel Dwayne Joseph.
The team has reportedly also asked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for permission to speak with Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek.
On the coaching side, there are four known candidates. Buccaneers Defensive Coordinator and former New York Jets Head Coach Todd Bowles will interview with the Raiders on Thursday. The team has already met with Patriots Linebackers Coach Jerod Mayo and Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia. They have reportedly put in a request to interview San Francisco 49ers Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans but that interview wouldn't take place until after the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.
The Raiders have not set a timeline to complete the process and make any hires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.