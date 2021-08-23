LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders improved to 2-0 this preseason thanks to a fourth quarter touchdown and a last second defensive stand over the Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
"We're coming together, we just putting the pieces together a day at a time and practice, we push each other, making sure we make plays," said Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman. "That's what we practice every day."
"I just like the way they compete," said Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden. "We’re playing a lot of different guys. Some guys are playing a lot more than they ever expected to play in these first two preseason games. I like our grit and I just like the energy on our sideline, the young people have gotten better and found a way to win two football games no matter what the stakes are."
The Raiders have just one preseason game left before the games get real next month. Mike Mayock, Gruden, and the rest of the Raiders staff will have to trim their roster from 85 to 80 by Tuesday and 80 to 53 by Aug. 31.
"Right now, we're going to look at our injury situation at linebacker," said Gruden. "We've had great practices, we had two really good practices against the Rams, so we have to look at the health of our team most importantly. We’ve got to see who is on the bubble, who we really need to see to make this football team. We would like to get some guys some reps but at the end of the day health and keeping the right 53 is at the top of our list right now."
"We've seen the emergence of some of our young players and with Gerald McCoy coming to get some at-bats, Divine Deablo returning, Isaiah Johnson is going to jump in and play this week, Karl Joseph didn't play tonight, we're hoping to get him on the grass next week. We've got a lot of guys to look at, Mariota hasn't been able to play, so with that being said we want to continue to see who the backup running back can be, we don't know how long Richard is going to be out, so we're going to continue to do what we think gives our team the best chance to showcase their skills and keep the right guys."
The Raiders had the day off on Monday and will travel to San Francisco this weekend where they will play the 49ers Sunday afternoon at Levi's Stadium. Fans in Las Vegas can watch that game on FOX5, the official broadcast home of the Raiders.
