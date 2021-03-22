LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders continue to create competition on the defensive line, signing two more pass rushers on Monday.
Darius Philon, 6'1", 286 lbs., spent the 2019 offseason with the Arizona Cardinals and four seasons with the division rival Chargers.
The former six round pick from the 2015 draft has made 54 appearances with 19 starts in his NFL career, totaling 80 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two passes defensed, and two forced fumbles.
Matt Dickerson was also signed by the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday. A 6-5, 292-pound defensive lineman joins the silver and black after spending the first three years of his career with the Tennessee Titans.
He entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and since he has made 18 appearances recording 15 tackles. Last season he appeared in a career-high 10 game, totaling 10 tackles and a quarterback pressure.
The Raiders have now signed a total of six defensive lineman this offseason, which includes: Yannick Ngakoue, Solomon Thomas, Quinton Jefferson, and the re-signing of Jonathan Hankins.
