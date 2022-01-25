LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders added another name to their list of candidates for their potential head coach opening.
Tampa Bay defensive coordinator and former Jets head coach Todd Bowles will interview in Las Vegas on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Raiders also reportedly interviewed New England linebackers coach Jerod Mayo this week and have already met with interim head coach Rich Bisaccia. The only other known candidate is San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans but he will not be available to interview until after the NFC Championship game on Sunday.
There could still be other candidates that are not known, including the often rumored courtship of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.
The Raiders have no known timetable on hiring a head coach or general manager.
