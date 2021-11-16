LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Giving hope this holiday season. Las Vegas Raiders' cornerback Casey Hayward partnered with United Way of Southern Nevada to help brighten the season for some local families in need.
60 families from Matt Kelly Elementary School, a local title one school in West Las Vegas, stopped by the United Way building off of Flamingo Road. to receive Thanksgiving meal packages, a box of donuts and some gifts for the kids.
The food giveaway is part of Hayward's Hands, which is Casey Hayward's nonprofit that he runs with his mother. The two started it in their hometown in Georgia and continued the tradition of giving back in Las Vegas.
"We play football for a living, but outside of football we also have a life," Hayward said. "One of my passions is giving back, and caring for others, and outside of football that's one of our goals."
Families that stopped by also got the chance to take a Thanksgiving themed picture with Hayward.
For more information on ways you can give back, visit haywardshands.org or uwsn.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.