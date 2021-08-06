LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib said the reaction from his teammates was the least amount of worry he had.
Speaking publicly for the first time since he came out as gay in an Instagram post, Nassib said he always new his Raiders teammates would support him.
"It’s been great, said Nassib. "I knew it was going to be good. I had zero stress about that, absolutely no worries about that. I have a great locker room, great teammates. I’ve been met with nothing but love and support. It’s been incredible. Football players get a bad rap but we’re humble, hard working and accepting people and this has been a great example of that."
Nassib said he had been out to his family and friends for years but to do it publicly lifted a weight off his shoulders, especially seeing the positive reaction he's received.
"I was definitely surprised by the big reaction," said Nassib. "It was incredible. I thought nobody would care. But it was such a good feeling to have all of the support. I was glad I could do my part to bring visibility and representation to my community."
Nassib hopes he can now focus on football and is feeling more comfortable as training camp continues.
"Now, today, yeah," said Nassib. "The first couple of days, going out and being the first out player, my body felt like Jello. I was very anxious. But now I feel like I wanted to get this over with, I wanted to move on. I wanted to have a lot of clarity. I feel better today. I feel better than I did yesterday and the day before that. So I’m looking forward to the future."
When he made the Instagram post, Nassib pledged $100,000 to the Trevor Project, which helps younger people in the LGBTQ community. The NFL matched the pledge and the Trevor Project said because of Nassib's visibility donations have increased in the last few weeks.
"I hope I’ve helped people," said Nassib. "That’s why you go through life, trying to help people as much as you can."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.