LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders re-signed cornerback Nevin Lawson on Tuesday.
Reports say it's a one-year deal worth a little more than $1 million.
Lawson signed as a free agent in 2019 after playing five years with the Detroit Lions. The former 4th round pic in the 2014 draft appeared in 14 games last season, making nine starts for the silver and black. He logged a career-high 60 tackles, four passes defensed, along with a sack, forced fumble, and fumble recovery.
Done deal ✔️— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 23, 2021
We have re-signed CB Nevin Lawson » https://t.co/a7WIhIOnwZ pic.twitter.com/j2KTlsz0k0
