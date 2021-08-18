THOUSAND OAKS, CA (FOX5) -- The Raiders began two days of joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams at the Rams' practice facility in Thousand Oaks, California on Wednesday.
With much of the first practice having the starters from both teams go against each other, it was a chance for the Raiders to gauge just where this team is at. To onlookers, the Raiders excelled on both sides of the ball against a team that is considered one of the best in the NFL and the Silver and Black completed day one encouraged by what they saw.
"It all just starts in times like this," said defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson. "Just really finding your identity. You go out there and have something to hang your hat on."
"I think both sides took it seriously," said wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. "It’s good to get that competitive work and it’s refreshing to go against people that aren’t your own. It definitely got more spirited than we would like but it was a good practice and that’s what football is."
Several skirmishes broke out between the two teams as things were very chippy throughout practice. While the coaches may not have liked the extracurriculars, the players enjoyed mixing it up a little bit.
"It’s all fun," said defensive end Maxx Crosby. "This is when you can get your punches out in the preseason. You can get away with a little bit extra. Tempers get flaring and it is what it is. It’s the first day going against somebody else so things like that happen sometimes."
"It’s good for your team to fight a little bit," said quarterback Derek Carr. "Everyone is tired at this point of camp, especially when you’re going against someone in the a different jersey. A lot of guys out there are trying to make the team. You saw a lot of fights on special teams. There’s a reason a lot of the fights came on special teams. They’re fighting for a job literally. So that stuff is going to happen."
Both teams will take part in joint practices again on Thursday and then will meet in a preseason game Saturday at 7:00 at SoFi Stadium. Fans can watch the game exclusively in Southern Nevada on FOX5 with our coverage beginning with Raiders Pregame Live at 6:30.
