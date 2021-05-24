LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders on Monday added some depth to the offensive line, signing free agent Patrick Omameh who returns to Las Vegas after spending a portion of 2020 with the Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
Originally entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers in 2013, Omameh has also made stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014), Chicago Bears (2015), Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-18), New York Giants (2018) and New Orleans Saints (2019). His career totals include 88 games played with 58 starts.
Last season, the 6-foot-4, 327-pound offensive lineman, saw action in six contests with the Raiders, while also appearing in one game with the Chiefs. In 2019, he appeared in 14 games and made one start with the Saints.
A native of Columbus, Ohio, Omameh appeared in 45 games with 41 starts during his time at Michigan from 2008-12. As a senior, he earned first-team All-Big Ten honors.
