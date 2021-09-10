LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders are getting in their final full practices before their season opening game Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
The Ravens pose challenges on both sides of the ball. Defensively, Baltimore has had strong defensive teams for more than a decade and this year is no different. However, the Ravens did lose star cornerback Marcus Peters to a knee injury at practice this week. Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson said there would be game plan adjustments regardless of injuries based on what was going on.
"Obviously he’s a great player and those types of injuries happen," Olson said. "We’ll have a plan just like we had a plan when he was going to be involved."
Offensively the Ravens have one of the biggest weapons in the NFL with quarterback Lamar Jackson who is just two season removed from being named the leagues Most Valuable Player. Jackson can do damage with his arm and his legs and that dynamic ability will have the Raiders defense on full alert.
"Lamar Jackson is a freak athlete," said Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. "He’s a great playmaker for a reason but he’s who we’ve got to play this week. We’ve got a great game plan. The coaches have done a great job and we’ve got to do our best to contain him."
"He’s so talented," added Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. "I think there’s a lot of respect around the league about his ability to run, how he makes people miss and extends plays. But his passing ability is good too. You look at third down and I think he was like ninth in the league in quarterback efficiency. So he’s got the whole game now."
Kickoff for Monday night's game is set for 5:15.
