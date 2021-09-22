LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After the starting the season with two big wins against AFC North teams, the Raiders were back at practice on Wednesday to get ready for their home game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and tackle Alex Leatherwood were full participants in practice but running back Josh Jacobs and guard Richie Incognito did not practice.
For Miami, the Dolphins have ruled quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of this Sunday's game with broken ribs. Jacoby Brissett will get the start for Miami. Raiders head coach Jon Gruden says Brissett is not a quarterback to take lightly.
"They’ve got great receivers and a very formidable tight end and Brissett can extend plays," Gruden said. "We’ve got a lot of respect for him, we’ve played against him in the past. He’s a dual threat capable of doing a lot of different things."
As for the Raiders lack of rushing offense in the first two weeks of the season, Gruden said people shouldn't read too much into that.
"If you do the history on Pittsburgh and Baltimore, call me and tell me the teams that have run up and down their throat," Gruden said. "These are good run defenses and also defenses that are committed to stopping the run with multiple people on the line of scrimmage and chaotic blitzes. So you have to be honest with yourself and say, you know what, it’s gonna be hard to run the ball today."
This is the second straight year the Raiders have started the season 2-0. Carr says the team isn't interested in hearing the hype.
"Everyone is feeling good about themselves after going 2-0 but they don’t give any trophies out after two weeks," Carr said. "They don’t give you any kind of anything. We have a team coming in here that got after us, they beat us. We’ve got a team coming in here that who cares what happened last week. As a competitor if something happens the week before I know for sure they’re going to show up this week. There’s no doubt in my mind that they’re going to be ready to play and they’re going to bring it."
Kickoff for Sunday game is set for 1:05.
