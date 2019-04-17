Raiders flag

ALAMEDA, California (FOX5) - The National Football League announced the Oakland Raiders' 2019 regular season schedule Wednesday. The Raiders kick off what will likely be the final season in Oakland on Sept. 9 versus the Denver Broncos at the Oakland Coliseum. 

The team will move to Las Vegas in 2020, unless the new stadium's construction experiences significant delays. The last scheduled game in Oakland is Sunday, Dec. 15.

Week/Date          Opponent                    Time (PT) TV

1. Mon., Sept. 9   DENVER BRONCOS       7:20 p.m. ESPN

2. Sun., Sept. 15  KANSAS CITY CHIEFS   1:05 p.m. CBS

3. Sun., Sept. 22  at Minnesota Vikings    10:00 a.m. FOX5

4. Sun., Sept. 29  at Indianapolis Colts     10:00 a.m. CBS

5. Sun., Oct. 6     CHICAGO BEARS          10:00 a.m. FOX

6. BYE WEEK

7. Sun., Oct. 20   at Green Bay Packers     10:00 a.m. CBS

8. Sun., Oct. 27   at Houston Texans         10:00 a.m. CBS

9. Sun., Nov. 3     DETROIT LIONS            1:05 p.m. FOX

10. Thu., Nov. 7   LOS ANGELES CHARGERS 5:20 p.m. FOX

11. Sun., Nov. 17  CINCINNATI BENGALS   1:25 p.m. CBS

12. Sun., Nov. 24  at New York Jets           10:00 a.m. CBS

13. Sun., Dec. 1    at Kansas City Chiefs     10:00 a.m. CBS

14. Sun., Dec. 8    TENNESSEE TITANS 1:25 p.m. CBS

15. Sun., Dec. 15  JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS 1:05 p.m. CBS

16. Sat/Sun., Dec. 21/22 at Los Angeles Chargers TBD TBD

17. Sun., Dec. 29  at Denver Broncos 1:25 p.m. CBS

Fans can watch the Raiders play on FOX5 on Oct. 6, Nov. 3 and Nov. 7.

The Oct. 6 game vs the Chicago Bears is scheduled to be played in London. FOX5 will follow the Raiders all season long on air and online. 

