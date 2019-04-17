ALAMEDA, California (FOX5) - The National Football League announced the Oakland Raiders' 2019 regular season schedule Wednesday. The Raiders kick off what will likely be the final season in Oakland on Sept. 9 versus the Denver Broncos at the Oakland Coliseum.
The team will move to Las Vegas in 2020, unless the new stadium's construction experiences significant delays. The last scheduled game in Oakland is Sunday, Dec. 15.
Week/Date Opponent Time (PT) TV
1. Mon., Sept. 9 DENVER BRONCOS 7:20 p.m. ESPN
2. Sun., Sept. 15 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS 1:05 p.m. CBS
3. Sun., Sept. 22 at Minnesota Vikings 10:00 a.m. FOX5
4. Sun., Sept. 29 at Indianapolis Colts 10:00 a.m. CBS
5. Sun., Oct. 6 CHICAGO BEARS 10:00 a.m. FOX
6. BYE WEEK
7. Sun., Oct. 20 at Green Bay Packers 10:00 a.m. CBS
8. Sun., Oct. 27 at Houston Texans 10:00 a.m. CBS
9. Sun., Nov. 3 DETROIT LIONS 1:05 p.m. FOX
10. Thu., Nov. 7 LOS ANGELES CHARGERS 5:20 p.m. FOX
11. Sun., Nov. 17 CINCINNATI BENGALS 1:25 p.m. CBS
12. Sun., Nov. 24 at New York Jets 10:00 a.m. CBS
13. Sun., Dec. 1 at Kansas City Chiefs 10:00 a.m. CBS
14. Sun., Dec. 8 TENNESSEE TITANS 1:25 p.m. CBS
15. Sun., Dec. 15 JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS 1:05 p.m. CBS
16. Sat/Sun., Dec. 21/22 at Los Angeles Chargers TBD TBD
17. Sun., Dec. 29 at Denver Broncos 1:25 p.m. CBS
Fans can watch the Raiders play on FOX5 on Oct. 6, Nov. 3 and Nov. 7.
The Oct. 6 game vs the Chicago Bears is scheduled to be played in London. FOX5 will follow the Raiders all season long on air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.