LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday announced the team's opponents for the 2022 regular season.
The full schedule won't be released until May, the team shared.
Opponents for the Raiders' eight home games at Allegiant Stadium include:
- Denver Broncos
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Arizona Cardinals
- San Francisco 49ers
- New England Patriots
Opponents for the Raiders' nine away games include:
- Denver Broncos
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tennessee Titans
- Los Angeles Rams
- Seattle Seahawks
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- New Orleans Saints
The Raiders, who are currently second in the AFC West, will face the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday after clinching their first playoff appearance since 2016 with Sunday night's dramatic overtime win against the Chargers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.