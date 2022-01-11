Chargers Raiders Football

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday announced the team's opponents for the 2022 regular season.

The full schedule won't be released until May, the team shared.

Opponents for the Raiders' eight home games at Allegiant Stadium include:

  • Denver Broncos
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • Houston Texans
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • Arizona Cardinals
  • San Francisco 49ers
  • New England Patriots

Opponents for the Raiders' nine away games include:

  • Denver Broncos
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Tennessee Titans
  • Los Angeles Rams
  • Seattle Seahawks
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • New Orleans Saints

The Raiders, who are currently second in the AFC West, will face the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday after clinching their first playoff appearance since 2016 with Sunday night's dramatic overtime win against the Chargers.

