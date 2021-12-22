LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders have announced the national anthem singer and alternate COVID-19 screening locations and dates for this Sunday's game against Denver Broncos.
Grammy-nominated singer, record producer and pastor Montell Jordan will perform the National Anthem prior to kickoff at Allegiant Stadium
Fully vaccinated fans attending the Sunday, Dec. 26 game are advised to download the CLEAR Health Pass and verify their status before arriving at the stadium.
For those who cannot because they need to complete alternate screening or receive vaccinations, two locations will provide these services on game Day at Allegiant Stadium in Lot B on the north side and Lot J on the south side, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For fans that are unable to use the CLEAR Health Pass to verify their vaccination status, alternate screening is being offered for the following circumstances:
- If a fan has received the first of a two-dose vaccination or received the second dose of a two-dose vaccination after December 12
- If a fan has a vaccine that isn’t supported by the CLEAR app (any vaccine other than Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson / Janssen)
- If a fan has a digital vaccine card/a photo of a vaccine card that is unable to be uploaded to the CLEAR app
- If a fan is bringing a vaccinated or partially vaccinated 12-13-year-old guest that is unable to be added to the CLEAR Health Pass
This is the eighth Raiders home game at Allegiant Stadium since the organization’s announcement of the vaccine requirement for attendees, which are held pursuant to Nevada Emergency Directives.
Full details about Alternate Screening, including ID and evidence of vaccination requirements as well as locations at the stadium can be found here: https://www.allegiantstadium.com/plan-your-visit/raiders-gameday-alternate-screening
