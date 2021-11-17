LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Silverado High School Head Coach Andy Ostolaza has been named the Tom Flores High School Coach of the Year.
The recognition is for high school coaches who "continuously demonstrate hard work and dedication to their football programs by creating successful teams and players both on and off the field," said an announcement from the Raiders on Wednesday.
Raiders tackle Jeremiah Poutasi – a Desert Pines High School graduate who coached at his alma mater before joining the Raiders this summer during training camp – presented Ostolaza with the Tom Flores award and a $2,000 donation from the Las Vegas Raiders and NFL Foundation toward supporting Silverado’s football program.
Ostolaza will also be the Raiders’ nominee for the Don Shula Coach of the Year award, presented at the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders honored a coach each week during the 2021 high school football season with the Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week award, named after two-time Raiders Super Bowl winning Head Coach and recently enshrined Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Flores.
