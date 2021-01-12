LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders announced Tuesday that Gus Bradley has been named as defensive coordinator.
According to the Raiders, Bradley most recently served four seasons as defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers. He brings 15 years of experience to the position including four years as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-16) and four seasons as the architect of the Seattle Seahawks’ exceptional defense from 2009-12, according to the Raiders.
He landed his first NFL position as a defensive quality control coach on Jon Gruden’s staff in Tampa Bay in 2006 and also served two seasons as the linebackers coach with the Buccaneers (2007-08), the team said in a statement.
In four years with the Chargers, according to the statement, Bradley’s unit produced four players that were selected for Pro Bowl honors. Included in that group are defensive ends Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram III, who combined for six Pro Bowl nods.
"The duo also combined for 61.5 sacks during Bradley’s tenure in Los Angeles and both players received Pro Bowl selections in 2017 and 2019."
Welcome to Las Vegas, Coach.— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 12, 2021
We have hired Gus Bradley as our defensive coordinator » https://t.co/8xRvXKpKnH pic.twitter.com/trpr74atDI
Last season, Bradley oversaw a defense that ranked in the top-10 in the NFL in total defense (343.4 avg.) and ranked ninth in the league against the pass (223.6 avg.), the statement notes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.