LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders reported to mandatory minicamp on Tuesday with a forecast high of 114 degrees in Las Vegas.
The team moved their practice to 7:30 a.m. to try and beat the heat, but only lasted 45 minutes outside until moving into their indoor practice facility.
"I feel like off the field is the worst part. We get out here pretty early trying to beat the heat. But off the field it's tough to get outside, do your regular day, run errands, it's just brutal," said Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards.
As the Raiders get to work in this heat, quarterback Derek Carr said he's happy to have running back Josh Jacobs back with the team at minicamp.
"We know Josh will show up in shape. We know Josh is going to show up ready to play. He loves football. He's a great teammate. I think the trajectory is going to be as high as all of us together go," said Carr.
Jacobs told reporters he was given the blessing by his coaches to train on his own during OTAs. He shared what he specifically worked on this offseason.
"My flexibility, work on different muscles that will help me if I get banged up. I did balance work. A lot of things that I've been doing, but I just took it up another step. I would say this is the first offseason I really put my head down and just focused on one thing. It's been a long journey. But it's going to pay off," said Jacobs.
The Raiders will return to minicamp practice at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.