LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders added some more depth to their linebacker crops., signing free agent Te'von Coney.
Coney, a 6-foot-1, 230-pound linebacker, originally joined the Silver and Black as an undrafted free agent in 2019, spending part of the season on the club's practice squad.
The Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., native played four years at Notre Dame, seeing action in 50 games with 29 starts and recording 314 tackles (159 solo), 24.5 for loss, seven sacks and one INT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.