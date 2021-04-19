LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders continue re-tool their roster ahead of the 2021 season, signing former Super Bowl champion and free agent cornerback Rasul Douglas on Monday.
A former 2017 third-round pick by Philadelphia, Douglass spent his first three seasons in the league with Philadelphia winning Super Bowl LII his rookie season. In 2020 he signed with the Carolina Panthers.
In four seasons in the NFL, Douglas has appeared in 60 games, starting in 29 games, compiling 180 tackles (145 solo), including 10 for loss, five interceptions and 34 passes defensed. In six postseason appearances, he collected 10 stops and one pass defensed.
