LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With training camp right around the corner, the Las Vegas Raiders are adding some competition to the kicking game, signing free agent punter, Corliss Waitman.
Waitman, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound punter, joins the Raiders after originally signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent in May of 2020. Waitman spent his rookie offseason with the club after playing four years at South Alabama from 2015-18.
Over his career with the program, the Milton, Fla., native appeared in 38 contests, finishing with a punting average of 41.7 and tallying 58 punts that were downed inside the 20-yard line. As a senior in 2018, he punted 67 times for 2,792 yards. As a junior, he was recognized as a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection after averaging a school-record 45.24 yards per punt.
In a corresponding move, the Raiders waived kicker, Dominik Eberle.
