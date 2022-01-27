LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There's a new name on the candidate list for the head coaching job with the Las Vegas Raiders.
According to the NFL Network, the Raiders have asked for and received permission to speak with New England Patriots Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels and he is scheduled to fly to Las Vegas on Friday and complete his interview on Saturday.
McDaniels is highly respected in NFL circles as a great offensive mind and is a long time Bill Belichick disciple. He was the head coach of the Denver Broncos for less than two seasons in 2009-10, going 8-8 his first year after a 6-0 start. McDaniels was fired 12 games into his second season with a 3-9 record.
McDaniels is the fourth person to interview for the Raiders job as head coach joining Rich Bisaccia, Todd Bowles and Jerod Mayo.
The Raiders are also still interviewing candidates for their open General Manager position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.