LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders wasted no time announcing their transactions ahead of the NFL's mandated roster cutdown day on Tuesday where teams are forced to trim their roster from 90 to 85.
The team waived QB Case Cookus, kicker Domink Eberle, LS Liam McCullough, RB, Bo Scarbrough, and WR Caleb Scott. The Raiders also released CB De'Vante Bausby and DT Ethan Westbrooks.
The Silver and Black also activated kicker Daniel Carlson off of the Reserve/COVID-19 list where he had been for more than two weeks.
