LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders 2021 schedule was released Wednesday evening featuring 9 regular season home games and 8 on the road.
The season opens September 13 when the Raiders host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football in what will be the first regular season games with fans in attendance at Allegiant Stadium.
Week two has the Raiders traveling to Pittsburgh before returning to Las Vegas to host Miami in week three.
Then it's another Monday night game, this time in Los Angeles against the Chargers for their first AFC West matchup of the season.
On October 10, the Silver and Black return home to host Chicago before traveling to Denver the following week. They then come home to face Philadelphia on October 24 before getting their bye in week 8 of the season.
After the bye, the Raiders travel east to take on the Giants before hosting Sunday Night Football November 14 against the Chiefs.
The Raiders have back-to-back home games as the Cincinnati Bengals come in the following week.
On Thanksgiving Day, it will be a showdown with the Cowboys in Dallas at 1:30 in the afternoon.
The Silver and Black open December with a home game against Washington on the 5th followed by road games at Kansas City and Cleveland.
The day after Christmas, Las Vegas plays host to Denver, and the day after New Year's they'll be in Indianapolis.
The regular season wraps up January 9 at home against the Chargers.
The team's three pre-season games were also announced. The Raiders will open at home for a tune-up against Seattle before road games in Los Angeles against the Rams and in Santa Clara against the 49ers. The pre-season dates and times have not been announced.
All Raiders pre-season games can be seen on FOX5.
