LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders have announced they're hosting virtual auditions for the Raiderettes.
The team says it is searching for enthusiastic and talented candidates for its public relations and entertainment team, the Raiderettes, who will be the first group to represent the Las Vegas Raiders.
Since their formation in 1961, the team says that the Raiderettes have graced the sidelines during Raiders home games and continue to be heavily involved in community outreach and maintain a presence at civic and corporate activities.
According to a new release, virtual auditions will be held for the initial rounds to select the 2020 edition of "Football's Fabulous Females."
The deadline to register is April 30. For more information and to register, visit: raiders.com/raiderettes.
Online preliminary auditions will begin on Friday, May 1.
According to officials, eligibility includes:
- You must be 18 years of age or older by May 1, 2020
- You must be available to attend all home games, special appearances, photo shoots, media days and team practices throughout the season. Practices are on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. with occasional practices on Monday evenings from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. and Saturday mornings from 7:30 – 10:30 a.m.
- If selected as a Raiderette, you may not cheer or dance for another professional or college team
- You must be able to provide authorized documents to work in the United States
