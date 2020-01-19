LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rumors have been circulating for years about the possibility of a Major League Soccer team coming to Las Vegas.
At her 2020 State of the City address, Mayor Carolyn Goodman doubled down her vow to push for a Las Vegas-based MLS team.
"The city continues to pursue a new MLS franchise in a new state-of-the-art stadium complex," Goodman said in her address.
To make that vision a reality, the city needs a tangible stadium plan to present to MLS and get the league’s stamp of approval.
"We really have gotten down into deep detail on it, so it's really just a question of getting everything into the MLS hands and to commissioner Garber who we know very well," Goodman said.
For nearly 18 months, the city has been working with The Renaissance Companies Inc. on a stadium proposal to be built near Cashman Field, formerly used by the Las Vegas 51s and currently used by the Las Vegas Lights FC.
The deadline for that proposal is Feb. 5. There is a city council meeting scheduled for the same date.
