LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those still hoping to put money down on a personal seat license (PSL) for the Raiders' Allegiant Stadium are out of luck.
The Raiders confirmed on Wednesday that PSLs for the team's Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas are sold out.
PSLs for the stadium ranged from $500 to $75,000, according to the team.
Those still interested in purchasing a PSL for the team's Las Vegas stadium are welcome to join a waiting list: raiders.com/tickets/allegiant-stadium-psl-waitlist
There's no charge to sign up for the waitlist. Members of the waitlist will be guaranteed priority after existing deposit holders for any additional PSLs that are made available for any future seasons at Allegiant Stadium.
