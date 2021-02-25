LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Under Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak's "Road to Recovery Plan," high school football teams are allowed to start playing in Nevada, as long as the school district approves it.
The Clark County School District will not be allowing football teams to compete this Spring, but two of the top private teams in the county are hitting the gridiron.
Faith Lutheran High School and Bishop Gorman High School are already back at practice.
Players wear masks when they don't have a helmet on, per Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association guidelines.
Everyone on the team, including players and coaches, have to be tested for COVID-19 weekly.
While both head coaches say the abbreviated season brings with it new challenges, they are just happy to be back on the field.
"It starts with what we do at the school itself, the kids temperature checks, everything that everybody normally does for COVID-19 protocols," Bishop Gorman head coach Brent Browner said. "We also have them checked twice a day just in case something happens during the day."
Scheduling games for both schools will present unique challenges.
"The scheduling thing this year is a challenge," Faith Lutheran head coach Mike Sanford said. "We got to play teams that are playing football, teams that are going to school and playing football."
Coach Sanford said they are trying to schedule private schools, charter schools or schools in districts that are allowing high school students back in class.
Games are expected to kickoff in early March.
