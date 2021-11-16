LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Baseball fans, rejoice! The Las Vegas Aviators announced Tuesday that it will once again host Big League Weekend next year.
According to a news release, the Cleveland Indians - soon to be the Cleveland Guardians - will face the Oakland Athletics on Saturday and Sunday, March 12-13 at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
Game times for the Spring Training series are at 1:05 p.m. (PT), subject to change due to television, the release notes.
Big League Weekend ticket packages are available now by calling the Aviators office at (702) 943-7200. Tickets start at $20 per seat, according to the release.
“We are excited to welcome back Big League Weekend to Las Vegas Ballpark after a year’s absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Aviators President/COO Don Logan said. “We welcome our major league affiliate, the Oakland Athletics, who will face Cleveland for a two-game series. Las Vegas Ballpark will once again provide an outstanding atmosphere and environment for Major League Baseball. Fans, both locals and tourists that visit during this event, will have a memorable time.”
The Aviators say that Cleveland will make its fourth all-time appearance (1998, 2018, 2020) in Las Vegas for Big League Weekend. According to the release, Cleveland appeared in the inaugural Las Vegas Ballpark BLW in 2020. Oakland defeated Cleveland twice: 8-6 on February 29 before a crowd of 8,159 and 8-5 on March 1 (7,521).
Oakland will make its seventh all-time appearance in Las Vegas (five previous BLW visits: 1994, 1997, 2000, 2015, 2020), the Aviators note. Oakland also played the first six games of the 1996 Major League Baseball season (April 1, 3-7) at Cashman Field due to construction delays in their home stadium. The games marked the first time ever that an MLB season opener was held at a minor league park.
