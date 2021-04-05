LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Alex Pietrangelo will play in St. Louis for the first time on Monday, wearing something other than a Blues sweater.
The former captain and 2008 1st round draft pick played 12 seasons in St. Louis before signing a seven-year $61.6 million contract with the Golden Knights this past offseason.
"Little different obviously," said Pietrangelo. "I didn't know where to go this morning, coming in the other way, but all good. Obviously an exciting game for me, didn't get to come last time, but business as usual for us out there."
Pietrangelo faced his former franchise in January, a 5-4 shootout loss at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights played at Enterprise Center twice this season, but the VGK blueliner did not make the trip due to an upper-body injury.
"It's going to be a big night for him," said Golden Knights forward William Carrier. "Obviously he played a while there, it's the same that first year when everyone was going back to their team, Flower ,Nealer, and these guys, it's going to be a big night for him, but it's part of the business, you get different teams and he's going to react just well and probably have a bit more step tonight and probably see him play pretty well tonight."
"I'm sure it's emotional," said Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer. "Obviously a little different with no fans in the building, he was captain of a Stanley Cup team here, that is something that I don't have experience with, but puts it on a whole different level, so for him it's getting through it, not overthink or do too much, it's nice he's already had one game against his old team, he has that behind him, but this is for sure a special and different experience."
The Golden Knights come into Monday losing three straight, the longest skid under head coach Pete DeBoer. Meanwhile, the Blues come in losing their last six.
"This is crunch time for everybody," said Pietrangelo. "This year every team has a chance to make the playoffs and move around the standings with the way the divisions are, focus for me hasn't been that hard, get ready for tonight, these are important games for us, we haven't won the last couple games, so we have to change our focus and make sure we're ready regardless of who we're playing against."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.