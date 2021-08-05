LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders, who were given the day off on Thursday, put on the pads for the first time in training camp this week.
Quarterback Derek Carr, who is not allowed to get hit during camp, said while it has been only a couple days, the intensity and competition has been everything they would have hoped for and more.
“It’s very physical. Coach [Rod] Marinelli and Coach [Tom] Cable sat down and were like, ‘Hey man, we’re going to make this thing physical. We’re going to grind and it’s going to suck.’ That’s what training camp is about, it should suck a little bit. You should have to make that decision to have to grind it out," explained Carr. "You can definitely feel that energy in the pocket. You can definitely feel it. It’s a live rush until they’re about a step away from me and then they back off. They are moving. I even had a guy run into me and I thought Coach [Jon] Gruden was going to lose his mind. What that tells me is those guys are competing.”
Competition is what training camp is all about. With a roster of more than 90 players and only three preseason games to decide who will make the opening day 53-man roster, the pressure remains high every practice.
Jon Gruden enters his fourth season as head coach, while Carr enters his eighth year under center for the Silver and Black. The Raiders have made the playoffs just once since 2002, but the team says making the postseason is only the first goal and first step.
“The demand for us, no matter what he says right here, there has been one demand and that’s holding up that Lombardi trophy. Period," said Carr. "That’s all I care about, is holding that trophy up, and holding that trophy up here. I think we can all agree it will be a special, special thing to do here. Bringing that thing back here, we’ve seen the three trophies every time we walk in, and I stare at them all the time. I can’t imagine anything cooler than that in football. And so, the demand is excellence that we would hold that trophy up, period. And to do that we have to every day do the hard work and grind and push."
The Raiders open up their preseason schedule at Allegiant Stadium against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 14. You can watch it only on FOX5, the official broadcast home of the Raiders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.