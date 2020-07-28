LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Southern Nevada Ford Dealers have welcomed Raiders head coach Jon Gruden to Las Vegas with a new ride.
According to a news release, the Southern Nevada Ford Dealers celebrated Gruden's arrival to town by giving him the keys to the all-new 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500.
The Mustang is only the ninth Shelby GT500 made out of a limited production run of Shelby Mustangs Ford will produce nationwide, the release said.
The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 was painted in the Raiders team colors, silver with ebony racing stripes and was fully customized.
The car even features a custom Nevada Raiders license plate inspired by former owner Al Davis' famous "just win, baby" motto: JTWYN.
While pointing to his new car, Coach Gruden said “That is Henry Ruggs III horsepower right there” referring to the speedy Raiders 2020 first round NFL draft pick from Alabama.
Gruden went on to offer high praise to Ford and to his new Mustang when he stated that the car is the “best thing I will ever own, next to my Super Bowl trophy.”
According to the release, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 features a 5.2-liter V-8 engine and is the most powerful street-legal Ford vehicle of all time with 745 Horsepower. The GT500 has a top speed of 186 MPH and is the fastest Mustang ever built.
