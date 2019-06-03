LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV shortstop Bryson Stott's professional baseball career is set to start in Philadelphia with fellow Las Vegas native Bryce Harper.
Stott was the 14th first round pick for the Phillies in the Major League Baseball draft on Monday.
The 6' 3", 200 pound junior graduated from Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas and calls Las Vegas his hometown.
According to his UNLV biography, he "led the Rebels in batting average, at-bats, runs, hits, doubles, hit-by-pitch (five), on-base percentage (.442), stolen bases (14) and multiple-hit games (33)" in 2018.
His father Derek played football for the same school from 1988 to 1991.
