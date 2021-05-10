LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Less than an hour before the Vegas Golden Knights' biggest game of the season, General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced rookie forward Peyton Krebs is out indefinitely after suffering a fractured jaw Saturday night against St. Louis. He had it surgically repaired on Sunday.
Krebs, in his fourth NHL game, took a puck to the face during the second period of Vegas' 4-1 win against the Blues.
Alec Martinez, who leads the league in blocked shots, has been ruled out for Monday's game against Colorado with an undisclosed injury. Martinez blocked a season-high nine shots Saturday against the Blues.
"When you have a player injured, you're allowed to replace that player after you play one game without him," said Golden Knights General Manager, Kelly McCrimmon.
The Golden Knights will be forced to play with just ten forwards and five defenseman against the Avalanche due to the salary cap.
Max Pacioretty will miss his fifth consecutive game while Ryan Reaves and Tomas Nosek will also remain out.
"Last week in Minnesota and then at home for both games against St. Louis, we dressed 17 skaters and two goaltenders, we could have dressed a full lineup had we chose to, we had the ability to, with Max Pacioretty out of our lineup we really felt it was important to put the skill of a Peyton Krebs in our lineup and made the decision to dress Peyton Krebs as one of 17 skaters, which we felt gave our lineup the best chance at winning. we went 3-1 against two really good teams and that was the rationale behind the lineup last week," McKrimmon said.
"An injury to one of those players, means you will play shorthanded the following game. With Peyton specifically, he's the only player who couldn't be replaced because if any other forward was injured, Peyton could have been sent down because he's on an entry-level contract and two players could have come up to replace him just based on the salary cap and what the players earn, relative to what Peyton earns."
Deboer you moron. Lehner isn't ready for the pressure of the playoffs. Fleury was crapped on again by you . I hope you get fired or the owner or gm makes you play fleury as the number one
