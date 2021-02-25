LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Motor Speedway has sold out of tickets for the March 7 NASCAR race.
Speedway officials announced the ticket update on Thursday, stating that due to the limited capacity and Southern Nevada Health District requirements, the Pennzoil 400 race reached capacity.
Fans can still attend race weekend, but on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are still available for the March 5 Bucked Up 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and March 6 Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race.
Las Vegas Motor Speedway President Chris Powell echoed his disappointment for having to turn away numerous fans.
“This is the first time I can ever remember being disappointed to announce a sellout,” said LVMS President Chris Powell. “While we appreciate that Gov. Sisolak has provided sports and entertainment venues an opportunity to get fans back in the stands, we’re disappointed that the local health district has not allowed us to reach the 20-percent capacity recommended by the governor. Nonetheless, we know it will be three great days of racing for those who are able to attend, and we hope to welcome a full house in September for the South Point 400.”
Around 12,500 fans are expected for Sunday's race.
To purchase tickets for the races on March 5 and 6 visit LVMS.com.
