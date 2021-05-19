LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Officials with the Oakland Athletics baseball team will be traveling to Las Vegas next week, a spokesperson for the team confirmed.
Details of the trip were not immediately known.
Major League Baseball instructed the Athletics earlier this month to explore relocation options as the team tries to secure a new waterfront ballpark it hopes will keep the club in Oakland long-term.
The news sparked rumors and discussion of a move to Las Vegas, similar to the Las Vegas Raiders recently move.
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has mentioned as possible expansion candidates: Charlotte, North Carolina; Las Vegas; Montreal; Nashville, Tennessee; Portland, Oregon; and Vancouver, British Columbia.
“We continue to play in Oakland until something changes," A's manager Bob Melvin said before a game in Boston.
This is a developing story.
