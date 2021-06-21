LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Oakland A's continue to show a lot of interest in Las Vegas.
This is the team's second trip to Las Vegas this summer, this time looking specifically into a possible site to build a stadium.
The team is still waiting for Oakland City Council to vote and approve their plans to build a waterfront ballpark, but if it doesn't pass, they need to know where they're playing and they need to know soon.
FOX5's Paloma Villicana will be talking to the A's President Dave Kaval later this week, but here's what he said in his last interview on where the A's were looking to build a possible stadium:
"... Everywhere from Cashman Stadium where we played six games in back in 1996, ... to Summerlin, to Henderson. To locations on ... the Strip. We viewed a lot of different options. We'll have to come back there's a lot of people ... we want to continue the dialogue and conversation," he said.
