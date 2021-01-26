LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association said basketball and wrestling is canceled for the remainder of the 2020-21 year.
In a letter to NIAA member schools from executive director Bart Thompson said that the association before Christmas filed a formal request with the governor’s office to have the prohibitions on contact sports lifted for high school, and that request was denied.
"The likelihood of lifting of the prohibition on full [and] close-contact sports including basketball and wrestling during the Statewide Pause is very small. This office submitted a second proposal for review to the governor’s office that was hoped might offer the possibility of lifting that prohibition during the Pause," Thompson wrote.
Following a meeting with NIAA members schools, the governor’s office sent notice on Jan. 22 that it would consider allowing contact sports to resume only when the statewide pause was revisited, according to the letter.
On Jan. 11, the governor extended the statewide pause to Feb. 14.
"That being the case, the earliest the Directive 034 prohibitions on full [and] close-contact sports, including basketball, wrestling and football could possibly be lifted is Feb. 15, 2021 unless the governor decides both to discontinue the current Pause and lift the Directive 034 prohibitions prior to that time," Thompson wrote.
The provisions currently in place under Emergency Directive 034 are not linked with the statewide pause, so an end of the pause does not necessarily mean a lifting of the Directive 034 prohibitions on full/close-contact sports, Thompson noted.
Thompson said that, in the slim chance the governor lifted prohibitions by Feb. 15, schools with district approval may chose to play a single contest on Feb. 20, the final date of competition. The NIAA will not sanction a contest in any winter sport after the February 20, 2021 season conclusion date.
Given the current situation, the NIAA announced the following:
- NIAA-sponsored post-season competition for 2020-21, including league and region tournaments, are cancelled for basketball and wrestling. All 2020-21 regular season league and region schedules are to be vacated in the sports of basketball and wrestling. The NIAA, subject to the prohibitions in Emergency Directive 034, does not sanction any competitions in the sports of basketball or wrestling during the 2020-21 NIAA winter sports season with the following possible exception:
- The Directive 034 prohibitions on basketball and wrestling are likely not to be lifted by the governor in time to allow required practices to be completed prior to a contest on February 20, 2021, the final date for competition. However, if the Directive 034 prohibitions on full-contact and close-contact sports are lifted beginning February 15, that would allow for the required five days of practice starting February 15 and continuing through February 19. That would leave only Saturday, February 20 for a competition in Basketball and Wrestling. A school, with school district approval, could participate in a contest on that day under this circumstance. The NIAA will not sanction a contest in any winter sport after the February 20, 2021 season conclusion date.
- This exception is not to be construed that the NIAA is either encouraging or discouraging schools to use this exception. The exception fits the requirements of NIAA regulations. The decision to maintain a program and meet the requirements to play a single contest on February 20 is up to the school and their school district. A contest would not be allowed if the prohibitions in Directive 034 are not lifted effective February 15 at the latest.
- The NIAA will be devoting attention to the successful completion of the winter season sports now being contested and preparation for the fall season sports.
- Under Directive 034, cross country, girls’ golf, soccer, tennis, and girls’ volleyball may all be conducted. Teams must conduct practices, competitions and any other team events within the COVID-19 mitigation guidance issued by the State of Nevada which is outlined in NIAA Update 15. Compliance with the specific sport guidance issued by the NIAA is also expected. For these sports, the first day of practice is February 20, the first contest is allowed March 4.
- In order for Football to be conducted, Gubernatorial action to lift the Directive 034 prohibitions on unmodified practice and competition will be needed. The earliest that could occur, given current information, is February 15. Adjustments to the NIAA fall sports season for 2020-21 will be needed for football in terms of first practice and first contest dates. The length of time between the first day of practice and the first contest will not be shortened.
- It is noted that the situation is fluid and could change. The current Statewide Pause could be extended. The Directive 034 prohibitions on full/close-contact sports may or may not be lifted at the end of the Pause. If or when the prohibitions are lifted, additional requirements may be imposed in order to allow full/close contact-sports to be conducted.
