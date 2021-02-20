LAKE TAHOE (FOX5) -- Following the completion of the first period, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman postponed the remainder of the outdoor game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche due to ice conditions.
The game will resume at 9 p.m. PT.
Following the first period, players from both Colorado and Vegas complained of the ice surface. Multiple players and officials were seen falling and having trouble get around the ice during the opening 20 minutes.
After more than an hour-long intermission, the league announced the postponement. The game, which was airing on NBC, will now broadcast the remainder of the game on NBCSN.
