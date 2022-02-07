LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Las Vegas just completed a historic week as host of both the NHL All-Star Weekend and the NFL Pro Bowl. Many of the players who took part were impressed with Las Vegas as the host city.
"It’s a pretty awesome experience anytime you get invited to the All-Star Game," said Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews. "But to have it in a city like Vegas where there’s a lot to offer and a lot of fun so I really enjoyed it, having my family here and getting to know some of the guys, and seeing old friends as well."
"I think they have a great fan base and with all of the fun things to do in the city, it’s a great place to visit," San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier said. "It’s a tough place to play as an away team but I thin with all of the stuff around it makes it a lot of fun for people visiting and coming to this event and it’s an all around great spot."
While all of the NHL players had already played in Las Vegas against the Golden Knights, many of the NFL players had not yet played a game in Las Vegas against the Raiders. In fact, Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore said this was his first trip ever to Las Vegas and that it lived up to the hype.
"There’s a lot to do, a lot of restaurants to go to," Gilmore said. "It’s great seeing the fans come from all over. It’s my first time in this stadium which is nice so I’m just having fun. This week I definitely learned a lot about Las Vegas and I’ll definitely be back."
The NFL has two major upcoming events in Las Vegas. The 2022 NFL Draft will be held here in April as will the 2024 Super Bowl.
