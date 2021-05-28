LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The NHL said once the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin, fans in attendance will no longer be required by the league to wear face coverings. However, each team is free to establish its own face covering policy, which will be subject to their local government's rules and regulations.
The league also announced, once the second round begins, the glass shall be returned behind the penalty boxes and teams can return the glass behind team benches, as long as both teams playing are fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated by league standards means 85% of the traveling party.
A buffer zone around each of the home team and visiting team penalty box areas shall be maintained. Buffer zones will be a minimum of two rows or six feet, whichever is greater, with no spectators seated directly behind or beside the shielding.
Tarping shall be used to cover all seats in such buffer zone.
