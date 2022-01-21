LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The 2022 Truly Hard Seltzer NHL Fan Fair is coming to Las Vegas for the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend.
The four-day family-friendly event will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall from Feb. 3-6.
The NHL Fan Fair will offer fans of all teams interactive hockey games, special appearances by NHL alumni, the seventh annual NHL Mascot Showdown which will include local favorite Chance, plus NHL memorabilia and trophy displays including the iconic Stanley Cup.
All activities are included with the price of admission. Fans can also purchase officially licensed NHL All-Star merchandise.
Hours for each day:
- Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022: 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 4, 2022: 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for youth, seniors, college students and members of the military. You can purchase tickets for all four days of the event here.
