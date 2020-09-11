LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The NHL Draft will take place virtually Oct. 6 and Oct. 7, the league announced in a tweet Friday.
The first round is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) on Oct. 6. Rounds 2-7 will be held at 8:30 a.m. PT (11:30 a.m. ET) on Oct. 7.
Free agency will open Oct. 9 at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET).
Round 1 of the 2020 #NHLDraft will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 6, with remaining rounds and the opening of free agency to follow later that week. https://t.co/sGx3MEYDh5 pic.twitter.com/4Ur9TRR9Pe— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) September 11, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.