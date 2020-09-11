NHL logo

A detailed view of the NHL logo on the back of the goal netting before the game between the Washington Capitals and the Toronto Maple Leafs at Capital One Arena on October 16, 2019 in Washington, DC.

 Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The NHL Draft will take place virtually Oct. 6 and Oct. 7, the league announced in a tweet Friday.

The first round is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) on Oct. 6. Rounds 2-7 will be held at 8:30 a.m. PT (11:30 a.m. ET) on Oct. 7.

Free agency will open Oct. 9 at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET).

