LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Hockey League, the Players Association and the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIFC) came to an agreement on Friday that there will be NHL participation at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. This will be the first first time since 2014 in Sochi and just the sixth ever, NHL players will participate at the Olympics.
Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer, who was selected as an assistant coach for team Canada told FOX5 last month what it means to get that call for the first time.
"Olympic Games is the top of the mountain for representing your country in tournaments and things. I've done World Championships and World Juniors and stuff like that, but when you get a call to represent your country at the Olympics that's the ultimate, from a representing your country nationally, point of view. It would be the equivalent of going to a Stanley Cup Final with the Vegas Golden Knights which is obviously on our checklist here."
Alex Pietrangelo (Canada) and Max Pacioretty (USA) are the only players on the Golden Knights with Olympics experience, both played in the 2014 games.
Pietrangelo, along with Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore and Captain Mark Stone, look to be good Vegas bets to make the Canadian team. Pacioretty seems a sure-fire fit for the United States, while forward William Karlsson and goaltender Robin Lehner will likely get calls to represent Sweden. The newest Knight, Evgenii Dadonov has been a mainstay with Russia, playing in 62 career games for the senior team.
In this agreement for player participation, the NHL can opt-out as late as January if COVID-19 causes any postponements to the league's regular season games.
The NHL Olympic break is scheduled from Thursday, February 3 through Tuesday, February 22.
The NHL All-Star Game will be played at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 4.
