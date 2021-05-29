LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The NHL announced the full second round series schedule for the Golden Knights Saturday night:
Game 1: Sunday, May 30, Vegas at Colorado 5pm PT NBC
Game 2: Wednesday, June 2, Vegas at Colorado 7pm PT NBCSN
Game 3: Friday, June 4, Colorado at Vegas 7pm PT NBCSN
Game 4: Sunday June 6, Colorado at Vegas 5:30pm PT NBCSN
*Game 5:Tuesday June 8, Vegas at Colorado TBD
*Game 6: Thursday June 10, Colorado at Vegas TBD
*Game 7: Saturday June 12, Vegas at Colorado TBD
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
