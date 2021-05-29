Wild Golden Knights Hockey

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) is scored on by Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov, not pictured, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, May 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The NHL announced the full second round series schedule for the Golden Knights Saturday night:

Game 1: Sunday, May 30, Vegas at Colorado 5pm PT NBC

Game 2: Wednesday, June 2, Vegas at Colorado 7pm PT NBCSN

Game 3: Friday, June 4, Colorado at Vegas 7pm PT NBCSN

Game 4: Sunday June 6, Colorado at Vegas 5:30pm PT NBCSN

*Game 5:Tuesday June 8, Vegas at Colorado TBD

*Game 6: Thursday June 10, Colorado at Vegas TBD

*Game 7: Saturday June 12, Vegas at Colorado TBD

