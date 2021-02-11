LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Hockey League and Players Association are taking a more aggressive approach to keeping COVID-19 out of NHL locker rooms.
On Thursday the league announced in addition to daily, lab-based PCR testing, the League is in the process of providing each U.S. Club with point of care (POC) rapid testing to be administered on game days to all players and club personnel (as well as on-ice officials) who work in or around the bench area during games.
To reduce the introduction of infection into the team environment, effective immediately, all players, coaches, training staff, equipment staff and other members of each club's traveling party will be required to remain at home and not leave their place of residence except to attend practices and games, to exercise outdoors on an individual basis, to perform essential activities (e.g., go to the doctor), or to deal with family or other emergencies and other extraordinary circumstances.
The league is also having teams reconfigure the normal seating arrangements in locker rooms, during team travel, or at meals so that previously infected Players are seated next to individuals who never contracted the virus.
The players with presumptive immunity can be used as a “buffer” for the Players and staff who are unlikely to have such immunity. The league is recommending that this measure should be applied not only to players, but equally to coaches and other club staff as well.
The NHL had all the glass behind the benches removed earlier this month. Now they are asking for the glass behind the penalty box be removed as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.