Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict will remain suspended for the remainder of the season after his appeal was upheld on Wednesday.
According to NFL SVP of Football and International Communications Michael Signora, appeals officer Derrick Brooks, who was jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFL Players Association, on Wednesday upheld Vonaze Burfict's suspension.
Appeals officer Derrick Brooks, jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA, has upheld the suspension of Vontaze Burfict. Burfict is suspended for the remainder of the season. The original announcement: pic.twitter.com/Hs7zeNWETs— Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) October 9, 2019
Burfict initially received his suspension on Sept. 30 for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle.
As a result of the suspension, Burfict will miss the final games of the season and any playoff games for "repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules." He has been suspended three times in his career for hits violating the league's player safety rules.
