LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Football League unveiled the first five Pro Bowlers for the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on digital billboards at the Fashion Show Mall on the Las Vegas Strip.
The five players were voted in the top by fans. Those players include: Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald.
The full roster will be unveiled in a televised special on Wednesday, Dec. 22, according to the NFL. The 2022 Pro Bowl is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium.
